Decatur man punched pregnant woman in head, stomach, police say

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man faces preliminary battery charges after hitting a pregnant woman in the face and stomach.
Court documents say the 51-year-old suspect and the woman, who have been in an “on again/off again” relationship with each other for several years, began arguing Thursday afternoon over the suspect not being the father of her child. The documents say the argument started shortly after he arrived at her residence in the 500 block of West Macon Street.
The suspect became physical by slapping the woman, who is 5 months pregnant, on her face and punching her in the head several times, according to a sworn court affidavit. Police say the man also punched the woman in the stomach and later threw a chair, which missed the victim and broke against a wall.
Police reported the woman having swelling to the left side of her face around the cheek and eye.
The suspect was arrested Thursday on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a pregnant person and domestic battery with prior convictions. A check of jail records Saturday afternoon showed the suspect held on $25,000 bail, meaning $2,500 is required for release on bond.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. Records kept by the Macon County Clerk’s Office showed the suspect had a prior domestic battery conviction.
