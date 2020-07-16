Decatur man punched roommate during argument, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police say a verbal argument turned physical early Thursday when a Decatur man began punching his roommate.

Police in court documents said the 40-year-old and his roommate have lived together for several months in the 300 block of Carousel Court. The man punched his roommate in the face multiple times "then pushed him down into the bath tub," according to a written affidavit by Decatur police.

Police say the victim went on foot to a relative's house when the suspect had a kitchen knife in his hand, thinking "he was going to stab him." Documents say the victim had a swollen and slightly bloody bottom lip and had scratches on his forearm.

The 40-year-old was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Thursday morning on a preliminary charge of domestic battery with a prior conviction, which is subject to review by the state attorney's office. An afternoon check of jail records showed him to remain held on $50,000 bail, meaning $5,000 is required for release on bond.

Macon County Circuit Clerk records show him to have prior domestic battery convictions.

