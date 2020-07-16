You are the owner of this article.
Decatur man punched roommate during argument, police say
Decatur man punched roommate during argument, police say

DECATUR — Police say a verbal argument turned physical early Thursday when a Decatur man began punching his roommate.

Police in court documents said the 40-year-old and his roommate have lived together for several months in the 300 block of Carousel Court. The man punched his roommate in the face multiple times "then pushed him down into the bath tub," according to a written affidavit by Decatur police.

Police say the victim went on foot to a relative's house when the suspect had a kitchen knife in his hand, thinking "he was going to stab him." Documents say the victim had a swollen and slightly bloody bottom lip and had scratches on his forearm.

The 40-year-old was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Thursday morning on a preliminary charge of domestic battery with a prior conviction, which is subject to review by the state attorney's office. An afternoon check of jail records showed him to remain held on $50,000 bail, meaning $5,000 is required for release on bond.

Macon County Circuit Clerk records show him to have prior domestic battery convictions.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

