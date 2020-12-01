Decatur man rams ex-girlfriend's vehicle, sends her pictures of the damage, police say

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man deliberately rammed his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle with his pickup truck — and then sent her pictures of the damage along with profanity-laced messages.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the damage was done around 3 a.m. Sunday morning while the girlfriend’s unoccupied vehicle was parked.
“A witness observed (him) strike the vehicle once, back up, and then strike the vehicle again,” according to the affidavit.
“The witness advised the incident appeared intentional. The witness said he observed (the boyfriend) then take photos of the vehicle he struck.”
Police said those pictures, with obscene language as captions, were later sent as text messages to the former girlfriend.
“(She) advised it would cost well over $500 to repair her vehicle,” the affidavit said.
The 26-year-old ex-boyfriend was under arrest by 5:45 a.m. Sunday and booked on preliminary charges of criminal damage and driving on a suspended license. He is free on a $10,000 recognizance bond with the condition he stays away from his former girlfriend.
Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
