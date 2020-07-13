Decatur man repeatedly punched, hit wife over the head with a portable speaker, police say

DECATUR— Police say a Decatur man is accused of battering his wife by punching and striking her in the head with a portable speaker Saturday in the 2300 block of East William Street.
During a verbal argument with his 56-year-old wife, the suspect, 55, "punched her in the forehead with a closed fist" approximately five times, also striking her on the top of the head with a portable speaker, court documents say.
Court documents say the woman's injuries consisted of swelling on the top of her head and an abrasion to her left hand. Police say the woman suffered a bruised abrasion Friday from her husband poking her the arm with a fork.
The suspect told officers that he never battered his wife and she'd received her injuries while intoxicated and falling, according to a sworn affidavit.
He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Saturday evening on a preliminary charge of domestic battery with a prior conviction, which is subject to review by the state's attorney's office. A check of jail records Monday afternoon showed he's held on $50,000 bail, meaning $5,000 is required to be released.
Macon County Circuit Clerk records show the man has a prior domestic battery conviction.
2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.