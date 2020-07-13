Decatur man repeatedly punched, hit wife over the head with a portable speaker, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— Police say a Decatur man is accused of battering his wife by punching and striking her in the head with a portable speaker Saturday in the 2300 block of East William Street.

During a verbal argument with his 56-year-old wife, the suspect, 55, "punched her in the forehead with a closed fist" approximately five times, also striking her on the top of the head with a portable speaker, court documents say.

Court documents say the woman's injuries consisted of swelling on the top of her head and an abrasion to her left hand. Police say the woman suffered a bruised abrasion Friday from her husband poking her the arm with a fork.

The suspect told officers that he never battered his wife and she'd received her injuries while intoxicated and falling, according to a sworn affidavit.

He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Saturday evening on a preliminary charge of domestic battery with a prior conviction, which is subject to review by the state's attorney's office. A check of jail records Monday afternoon showed he's held on $50,000 bail, meaning $5,000 is required to be released.

Macon County Circuit Clerk records show the man has a prior domestic battery conviction.