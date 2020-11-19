Decatur man rips off girlfriend's wig, assaults her and vandalizes car, police say

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man, angry he couldn’t contact his girlfriend, took his revenge by ripping her wig in half, punching and choking her, vandalizing her car and stealing more than $1,000 from her.

A sworn statement from Decatur police said the 21-year-old girlfriend was attacked around 6 a.m. Saturday in her apartment on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Officer Philip Ganley said the woman told police her 28-year-old boyfriend, whom she has dated for the last year, became enraged because he had not been able to contact her the previous evening.

He then ripped the wig from her head, tearing it in half, before punching and choking her and turning his his anger on her 2019 car.

“(He) then went outside and began to kick her vehicle, causing multiple dents to the driver/passenger side of the vehicle,” said Ganley. “(He) was also reported to have struck the windshield with a large tree branch which caused damage to the windshield. The damage to the vehicle was estimated at several thousand dollars.”

Ganley said the woman reported she had $1,080 in cash in the car which she was intending to pay into her savings account and the boyfriend had stolen this before fleeing on foot.