Decatur man robbed by his post dealer, he tells police

DECATUR — A 55-year-old Decatur man told police he had been punched and robbed by his cannabis dealer Friday morning.
Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur police said the victim said he had given the dealer a ride in his car several months ago and the dealer had later claimed he had left behind a quantity of the drug and wanted to be paid for it.
Copeland said the victim, who told the dealer he never found any cannabis in the vehicle, had since received a series of threatening phone calls. The dealer finally caught up with the victim at 11:30 a.m. Friday inside a convenience store in the 1300 block of North Water Street.
“The dealer asked him for the money owed him and the victim said again he didn't owe him any money,” said Copeland. “The dealer started threatening him and the victim told a store employee to call the police but the dealer told the employee not to do that, and then punched the victim in the side of the head.”
Copeland said the victim told police he had money in his pocket from earlier pawning a television and the dealer reached in and grabbed all this cash before fleeing.
The dealer, understood to be aged in his 20s, was being sought on a charge of robbery.
