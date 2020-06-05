Decatur man robs cousin then body slams her, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man stole $300 from from his cousin and "body slammed" her after she attempted to grab the money back from him.

A sworn affidavit said the victim, 33, went to the 1595 E. Cantrell St. CVS Pharmacy store around 12:56 p.m Wednesday to pick up $300 that her mother electronically had wired to her. The victim was accompanied by her 39-year-old ex-wife and 19-year-old cousin.

The suspect grabbed the money from the victim after she left the store, according to the affidavit, then "picked her up and body slammed her to the asphalt parking lot" when she attempted to take the money back.

Police say the 19-year-old then fled the scene in a vehicle driven by the victim's ex-wife.

The incident caused injury to her head and lower back, court documents say.

The suspect was arrested and booked Thursday evening into Macon County Jail on a preliminary charge of robbery. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office. A check of jail records show he was held on $50,000 bail Friday, meaning $5,000 bond is required for release.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

