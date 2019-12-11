You are the owner of this article.
Decatur man says woman he met on dating site stole from him, police report
Decatur man says woman he met on dating site stole from him, police report

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man told them he was the victim of theft committed by a woman he engaged in a sexual relationship with after meeting her on an online dating site.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the 41-year-old man reported a gold chain and a video gaming system — together valued at more than $500 — were stolen from his home in the 1500 block of East Clay Street sometime between 6 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. Monday.

Copeland said the victim said he had met the 28-year-old woman on the Plenty of Fish site and they had subsequently got together several times for sexual encounters. “He then allowed her and her son, aged 2, to spend the weekend at his house and then he left to go visit someone in another city,” added Copeland. The detective said the man reported the woman and her son were gone when he got back, along with his property.

Copeland said the woman was already being sought by police on several other criminal warrants not related to this incident.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

