Decatur man seen ditching stolen gun during chase, police say

Documents say the 20-year-old was seen driving a Pontiac and parking at a gas station near Jasper and Grand and was noticed due to the vehicle's "heavily tinted windows." The vehicle was later found to be in violation of the Illinois Vehicle Code, documents say.
A sworn affidavit says the suspect, after walking into the store and coming back out after a brief moment, failed to stop at the crosswalk when driving off the lot and appeared to notice a police car. Police say this caused him to make a U-turn to pull into the driveway of a home in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue.
Police quickly pulled into the driveway. At the same time the 20-year-old got out of his car and ran to the back yard of the property, according to the affidavit. The document says "he began making very clear, direct movements with both of his hands to the front of his waistband," what police believe was the suspect discarding a weapon.
Documents says the man was taken into custody after he ran into and flipped over the top of a fence then fell onto the ground in the backyard. An account of the arresting officers say the man seemed to not notice the fence was in front of him while reaching toward his waistband.
In the affidavit, police reported finding a Taurus G2C 9mm pistol roughly 10 to 15 feet from where the 20-year-old was apprehended, appearing to have been "forcefully thrown" with mud "caked" onto a portion of the gun and a loaded magazine had ejected due to the impact.
Police say the firearm was stolen from Milwaukee and the 20-year-old didn't have a valid firearm owners identification card and wasn't old enough to possess a handgun.
He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Monday evening on preliminary charges of unlawful possession of a handgun, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm and resisting police. The charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.
A check of jail records Tuesday afternoon showed he was held on $250,000 bail, meaning $25,000 is required to be released.
