Decatur man seen ditching stolen gun during chase, police say

DECATUR— Police say a Decatur man was seen discarding a stolen firearm from his waistband Monday afternoon while running from officers in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue.

Court documents say the 20-year-old was first seen by officers while patrolling the area of Grand Avenue and Jasper Street around 2 p.m. following several shootings earlier in the day, including a 27-year-old man who died from a fatal gunshot wound.

Documents say the 20-year-old was seen driving a Pontiac and parking at a gas station near Jasper and Grand and was noticed due to the vehicle's "heavily tinted windows." The vehicle was later found to be in violation of the Illinois Vehicle Code, documents say.

A sworn affidavit says the suspect, after walking into the store and coming back out after a brief moment, failed to stop at the crosswalk when driving off the lot and appeared to notice a police car. Police say this caused him to make a U-turn to pull into the driveway of a home in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue.