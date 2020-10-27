Decatur man sent to prison for 4 years in death and wounding cases

DECATUR — Bryant A.L. Lowe was sentenced to four years in prison for accidentally shooting one man to death and deliberately shooting and wounding another in separate crimes committed 11 days apart when he was 17 years old.

Given the severity of the unrelated offenses Lowe, now turned 18, had been charged as an adult in both by prosecutors.

He was sentenced Oct. 14 in Macon County Circuit Court, receiving four years in the death case after pleading to involuntary manslaughter. He was also sentenced to three years prison in the wounding case, but that sentence was ordered to run concurrently with the manslaughter sentence, effectively adding up to a total of four years on both.

A charge of reckless discharge of a firearm endangering life, originally filed in addition to the involuntary manslaughter charge, was dismissed at the sentencing. A sworn Decatur Police affidavit said investigations had linked Lowe to the death of 21-year-old Jayson A. Goodbred after he had been shot Dec. 5, 2019, in a room of the Decatur Inn and later died from his injuries.