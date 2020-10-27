 Skip to main content
Decatur man sent to prison for 4 years in death and wounding cases
Decatur man sent to prison for 4 years in death and wounding cases

DECATUR — Bryant A.L. Lowe was sentenced to four years in prison for accidentally shooting one man to death and deliberately shooting and wounding another in separate crimes committed 11 days apart when he was 17 years old.

Given the severity of the unrelated offenses Lowe, now turned 18, had been charged as an adult in both by prosecutors.

He was sentenced Oct. 14 in Macon County Circuit Court, receiving four years in the death case after pleading to involuntary manslaughter. He was also sentenced to three years prison in the wounding case, but that sentence was ordered to run concurrently with the manslaughter sentence, effectively adding up to a total of four years on both.

A charge of reckless discharge of a firearm endangering life, originally filed in addition to the involuntary manslaughter charge, was dismissed at the sentencing. A sworn Decatur Police affidavit said investigations had linked Lowe to the death of 21-year-old Jayson A. Goodbred after he had been shot Dec. 5, 2019, in a room of the Decatur Inn and later died from his injuries.

Lowe was described as messing around with a firearm in the hotel room when the weapon suddenly discharged, fatally wounding Goodbred.

In the wounding case 11 days later, police reports said Lowe opened fire with a rifle from a vehicle Dec. 16, 2019, in the 3900 block of North Water Street, hitting a male victim in the abdomen.

Lowe was described as being angry after the victim had earlier bought cannabis from him with $260 in cash that proved to be fake. Given evidence at an earlier hearing, Detective Eric Matthews said Lowe had been driven around in a car until he spotted the victim and he then shot him through the open car window.

But when the case came up for sentencing, original charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm were dismissed in a plea deal negotiated with Lowe’s defense attorney, Stephen Willoughby. Lowe instead pleaded guilty to a new charge of reckless discharge of a firearm endangering life.

Commenting on the case Tuesday, Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott said prosecutors were hampered by witnesses he described as unreliable and “uncooperative with us.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

