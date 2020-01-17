You are the owner of this article.
Decatur man sentenced for concealing property from bankruptcy court
DECATUR — A 53-year-old Decatur man was sentenced Thursday in federal court for bankruptcy fraud charges and will spend weekends in jail for six months of a three-year term of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Sue E. Myerscough ordered Daniel C. Miner, Jr., 53, to pay $5,500 in fines and $5,242 in restitution for concealing a  property transfer in Bloomington from the bankruptcy court.

Prosecutors said the property in the 400 block of East Douglas belonged to the bankruptcy estate and was under the control of the bankruptcy trustee.

Restitution includes $900 to the U.S. bankruptcy court representing lost rental payments to the bankruptcy estate and $4,442 to the bankruptcy trustee to pay fees and expenses resulting from the concealment of the property transfer.

 

