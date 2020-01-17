Decatur man sentenced for concealing property from bankruptcy court

DECATUR — A 53-year-old Decatur man was sentenced Thursday in federal court for bankruptcy fraud charges and will spend weekends in jail for six months of a three-year term of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Sue E. Myerscough ordered Daniel C. Miner, Jr., 53, to pay $5,500 in fines and $5,242 in restitution for concealing a property transfer in Bloomington from the bankruptcy court.

Prosecutors said the property in the 400 block of East Douglas belonged to the bankruptcy estate and was under the control of the bankruptcy trustee.

Restitution includes $900 to the U.S. bankruptcy court representing lost rental payments to the bankruptcy estate and $4,442 to the bankruptcy trustee to pay fees and expenses resulting from the concealment of the property transfer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.