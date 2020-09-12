Decatur man sentenced in Bloomington murder

“His cowardice and not allowing the victims to obtain closure and to hear what they had to say, demonstrates no empathy and no remorse,” Drazewski said. “It shows he just cares about himself and his needs.”

Grampsas’ absence didn’t stop the victim’s mother, Rhonda Dover, from speaking out.

“Egerton was a sure joy. He was funny, sharp-witted and had a genuine care for others,” she said. “Egerton mattered to those who knew and loved him. His loss has devastated me, his family, and friends. ... The grief is immeasurable and simple words can’t express it.”

The judge said Grampsas refused to participate with officials in the pre-sentencing investigation report, but investigators found plenty to fill the report. His first brush with the law came when he was just 11 years old and his first charge, a domestic violence incident, came when he was 13.

“It shows a history of defiance and there are countless incidents of abuse to his family, including his parents and that includes physical assaults to family and law enforcement officers,” Drazewski said. “The defendant has demonstrated that he doesn’t like to listen.”