Decatur man sentenced on probation violation while criminal damage charges dropped

Asked if he understood the terms of his sentence, Stewart, 36, said he did but had a question. “I bailed out earlier this year, I think it was February, for the police car tire slashing at the (Decatur) Transit Center,” Stewart told the judge.

“I wanted my bail money back, because that charge has been dropped.”

Stewart had spoken before the judge had actually formally dismissed the charges, which he did next. He told Stewart: “If there is bail posted in those cases, the monies will be first applied for any outstanding fees, fines and costs you might have and, if there is excess money, that money will be mailed back to you. Do you understand?”

Stewart said he did.

The prosecution case against Stewart originally charged him with smashing windows in the Decatur Civic Center and the Keil Building administrative offices of the Decatur School District on July 4. Decatur Police said at the time they also suspected him of smashing windows in the Transfer House and the downtown Salvation Army headquarters.