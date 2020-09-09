 Skip to main content
Decatur man sentenced to 22 years for enticing 14-year-old girl online
DECATUR — A Decatur resident has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting and enticing a 14-year-old girl in September and October 2019.

Daniel A. Betty, 28, admitted that he posed as a teenage boy on social media to meet for sexual activity and to get minors to send him sexually explicit images, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement. 

U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid in court described Betty as a predator who manipulated the minor victim. 

Betty pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of enticement of a minor, and one count of receipt of child pornography, according to the indictment returned by the grand jury in January. He has been U.S. Marshals Service custody since his arrest on Dec. 16.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

