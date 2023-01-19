Decatur man sentenced to 25 years on murder charge

DECATUR — Daniel S. Boehme Sr., of Decatur, was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder charges.

Boehme, 64, was charged with murdering his girlfriend, Helena Beams, with an ax on Jan. 27, 2022.

“That is a 100% sentence,” said Boehme’s defense attorney, Caleb Brown.

Boehme will receive credit for the time he was jailed beginning Jan. 31, 2022.

Macon County Circuit Judge Thomas Griffith asked if the defendant understood the term of the plea deal. “Yes, I do,” Boehme responded.

The defendant pleaded guilty to count one of murder. Two alternate counts of murder were dismissed.

Following the 25-year term, Boehme will be under a three-year mandatory supervised release. He has 30 days to appeal the plea.

According to an autopsy report by Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day, Beams, 35, died from multiple chopping wounds, causing severe injuries and a large blood loss.

“The … injuries had a combined sharp and blunt-type pattern, consistent with a large combined blunt and sharp-edged weapon, such as an ax or hatchet,” the autopsy report read. “Defensive type injuries were identified on the arms and hands of the victim.”

The autopsy showed that Beams had fought for her life but ultimately died from multiple blows to the head. Her body was found Jan. 27 of last year, wrapped in a blanket in a bedroom of a house in the 600 block of South Haworth Avenue, which was Boehme's home. The ax used to kill her lay next to her body.

Boehme was found and arrested Jan. 31 and taken into custody with bail set at $2 million.

A Crime Stoppers tip provided police with information on Boehme and the crime. Decatur Police Detective James Weddle said the tip had been received Jan. 27. A sworn affidavit signed by Weddle described the tip as saying “Boehme had “chopped her up in little pieces and placed her in a hole.”

