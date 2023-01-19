Decatur man sentenced to 25 years on murder charge

According to an autopsy report by Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day, Beams, 35, died from multiple chopping wounds, causing severe injuries and a large blood loss.
“The … injuries had a combined sharp and blunt-type pattern, consistent with a large combined blunt and sharp-edged weapon, such as an ax or hatchet,” the autopsy report read. “Defensive type injuries were identified on the arms and hands of the victim.”
The autopsy showed that Beams had fought for her life but ultimately died from multiple blows to the head. Her body was found Jan. 27 of last year, wrapped in a blanket in a bedroom of a house in the 600 block of South Haworth Avenue, which was Boehme's home. The ax used to kill her lay next to her body.
Boehme was found and arrested Jan. 31 and taken into custody with bail set at $2 million.
A Crime Stoppers tip provided police with information on Boehme and the crime. Decatur Police Detective James Weddle said the tip had been received Jan. 27. A sworn affidavit signed by Weddle described the tip as saying “Boehme had “chopped her up in little pieces and placed her in a hole.”
