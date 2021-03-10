Decatur man sentenced to 27 years in prison on child porn charges

DECATUR — Christopher L. Bailey was sentenced to 27 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to possessing and distributing child pornography from his Decatur home.
Bailey, 40, admitted an indictment that charged him with two counts of distribution and one count of possession and was sentenced at U. S. District Court in Urbana. He was also ordered to remain on federal supervised release for 15 years after he is released from prison.
Bailey had first been arrested by Decatur police in June of 2020 after detectives had been tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, acting on information relayed by Google and Snapchat.
Detective Todd Koester in a sworn affidavit said Bailey viewed and swapped with other paedophiles images of girls as young as 4 and 7 performing sex acts on and being raped by adults.
The case was later taken over by federal prosecutors and U.S. Marshals had taken Bailey into custody in July 2020.
Decatur police reports said this is not the first time Bailey has been punished for sex crimes against children. He had been convicted in California in June of 2008 of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving children aged 5 and 6 and sentenced to five years in prison.
He had also been ordered to register as a sex offender for life and, in October of 2019, was arrested in Decatur and later sentenced to 24 months probation for violating sex offender reporting rules by failing to register a change of address.
The federal prosecution of Bailey was brought as part of “Project Safe Childhood”. This is described by the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois as a nationwide effort to “combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.”
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Seth M. Nashland
Clarence A. Ballard
Scott L. Minix
Jessica A. Logan
Delahn L. Amos
Chancellor C. Embry
Chelsea Brown
Kevin Brown
Shawanda Apholone
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Jamie L. Golladay
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Avery E. Drake
Daniel R. Blazich
Dessica N. Jackson
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Blake E. Merli
Jason C. Herendeen
Jeremiah D. Collins
Deonte D. Smith
Deoane A. Stone
Carl E. Harvey II
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Bryant K. Bunch
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Anthony J Dickey
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Paul M. Folks
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Leeandre M. Honorable
Seth D. Maxwell
Michelle R. Batman
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Elijah K. Jones
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Timothy W. Smith
Justin D. Tate
Courtney Williams
Angela M. Schmitt
Tracy T. Cunningham
Colby J. Park
Charles E. Gardner
Jacquez L. Jones
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid