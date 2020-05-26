You are the owner of this article.
Decatur man sentenced to 3 years in prison for rape of teenager
DECATUR — A Decatur man who prosecutors said raped a teenage girl visiting his home to smoke cannabis with him was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday.

Marcius V. Ferguson, 26, had pleaded guilty in Macon County Circuit Court to a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The plea was part of an agreement negotiated by defense attorney Scott Rueter which saw dismissal of a second charge of aggravated criminal sexual assault involving force. Ferguson was also ordered by Judge Jeffrey Geisler to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Prosecuting, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Lindsey Shelton told Geisler that the 16-year-old victim was assaulted on Dec. 23, 2018. Interviewed later at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital by Decatur Police, the girl described smoking cannabis with Ferguson and said she had then been attacked.

“She said this defendant had removed her underwear and had sexual intercourse with her,” added Shelton. “She indicated that this was not consensual.”

Shelton said Ferguson had denied the assault took place and claimed they had never even “discussed having sex.” But Shelton said semen samples recovered from the victim and analyzed by the Illinois State Police crime lab proved a positive match for Ferguson.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

