Decatur man sentenced to 30 years for murdering child by neglect

Myers had claimed in police affidavits that he treated Ta’Naja like his own daughter but his defense lawyer, Scott Rueter, had said during the trial that Myers had stayed distant from the girl’s immediate care. Rueter said Myers was concerned about getting too close to the child after earlier allegations made against of him of child abuse and he had left her day to day care to her mother.

Twanka Davis had testified during the trial that Ta’Naja had been left alone in her room all day and all night before she died. She had said her daughter kept “acting up” by not taking naps and was being punished for not doing what she was told.

As Ta’Naja starved and froze to death, the jury had been told by First Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke that the girl’s then 1 ½-year-old half-brother slept with his parents in a room with a space heater; the home’s furnace had been shut off at night to save money. Ta’Naja was fed skimpy meals of rice, beans and noodles and suffered in a room exposed to icy drafts from a nearby broken window.

The jury had seen detailed pictures of Ta’Naja’s emaciated, filthy body during the trial.