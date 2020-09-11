Decatur man sentenced to 45 years for role in murder

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A Decatur man was sentenced to 45 years in prison Friday for his role in the murder of a Bloomington man in December 2018.

Anthony Grampsas, 20, was found guilty in July of first-degree murder during a home invasion. Prosecutors say he drove two other men including co-defendant Tyjuan Bruce, 21, to Egerton Dover’s home so they could rob him of cannabis.

A third person police have said was involved, Curtis Hairston, 18, died during a 2019 shooting in the Long John Silver's at 701 W. Eldorado St. in Decatur.

Grampsas’ charges were made under legal accountability laws that allow a person to be charged if the death occurred during the commission of a forcible felony. The jury acquitted him on charges of robbery and of murder related to robbery.