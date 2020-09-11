Decatur man sentenced to 45 years for role in murder

BLOOMINGTON — A Decatur man was sentenced to 45 years in prison Friday for his role in the murder of a Bloomington man in December 2018.
Anthony Grampsas, 20, was found guilty in July of first-degree murder during a home invasion. Prosecutors say he drove two other men including co-defendant Tyjuan Bruce, 21, to Egerton Dover’s home so they could rob him of cannabis.
A third person police have said was involved, Curtis Hairston, 18, died during a 2019 shooting in the Long John Silver's at 701 W. Eldorado St. in Decatur.
Grampsas’ charges were made under legal accountability laws that allow a person to be charged if the death occurred during the commission of a forcible felony. The jury acquitted him on charges of robbery and of murder related to robbery.
Grampsas’ defense attorney, Steve Skelton argued during the trial that the state showed no evidence that Grampsas was at the location of the shooting which happened at 4:40 a.m.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tammara Wagoner said that is because Grampsas was charged as an accessory and was legally responsible for the people who entered the house and shot Dover.
