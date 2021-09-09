Decatur man sentenced to 8 years in prison for 2020 murder

DECATUR — Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a Decatur man last year.

Woodley-Underwood, 26, of Decatur appeared in Macon County Circuit Court to finalize the terms of a plea agreement that saw three counts of first-degree murder dismissed.

The sentence was tied to a new charge of second-degree murder, stemming from the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Bryston Musgrave.

Decatur police found Musgrave slumped over in a parked car in the late morning of April 8, 2020, at South Haworth Avenue and West Decatur Street. He had been shot multiple times and died after being rushed to hospital.

Woodley-Underwood had quickly been identified as a suspect by detectives and was arrested April 10. A team of U.S. Marshals apprehended him in Milwaukee.

As part of the plea agreement, charges of harassing a witness were dismissed.

