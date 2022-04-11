Decatur man sentenced to federal prison on child porn charge

URBANA – A Decatur man was sentenced Monday to eight years and six months in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Justin Rotramel, 38, was arrested in November 2020 after a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging him with possession of child pornography in April 2020.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois, Rotramel pleaded guilty in November 2021 to the single-count indictment.

In addition to the prison time, Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm ordered Rotramel to pay $12,000 in restitution to a victim of the child pornography images he possessed. Rotramel's prison sentence will be followed by 10 years of supervised release

The case was investigated by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, with the cooperation of the Macon County State’s Attorney. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson represented the government in the case.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0