Decatur man sentenced to more than 22 years in federal prison for child sex offenses
Decatur man sentenced to more than 22 years in federal prison for child sex offenses

URBANA — Convicted Decatur child sex offender Emmett J. Rogers was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison Tuesday by a federal judge in Urbana, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Rogers, 47, was ordered by U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm to spend 270 months in prison, a total of 22 years and six months.

In December 2019 Rogers had pleaded guilty to charges that he exploited a minor child in October of 2018 to engage in sexually explicit conduct, and Rogers then produced images of that conduct. He also admitted to further charges involving the transportation and possession of child pornography.

Rogers had been investigated and arrested in June of 2019 after a joint operation involving Decatur Police and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The operation to trace and apprehend Rogers also involved work by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations section following up on tips sent by Google to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Rogers has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest and is now being transferred to the federal Bureau of Prisons to serve his sentence.

Commenting in the news release, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois, John C. Milhiser said the case against Rogers was part of an effort called Project Safe Childhood. Milhiser described this as a nationwide campaign to “combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.”

