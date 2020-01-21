Decatur man sentenced to 15 years in prison on attempted meth trafficking, drug possession charges

DECATUR — A 33-year-old man who prosecutors say had an unknown accomplice send him nearly two pounds of methamphetamine from Mexico using the U.S. Postal Service pleaded guilty to two separate drug charges in Macon County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Alvin Bond, of Decatur, was sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of attempted meth trafficking stemming from the 2019 arrest. He was sentenced to an additional four years after pleading guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver from a separate case 2017.
Bond took a plea as part of a deal negotiated by his attorney, Thomas Wheeler. Charges of possession and possession with intent to deliver of the same drugs were dropped in the agreement.
Sworn affidavits said Bond and an unknown accomplice used fake names to send a package with $89,000 worth of meth via priority mail.
A USPS inspector at a Hazelwood, Missouri distribution center reviewed the shipping label of a suspicious package, which was mailed June 7 from "Mario Rodriguez" to "Manuel Medina" to a home in the 1400 block of North Monroe Street in Decatur.
A K-9 unit from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department indicated the presence of a narcotic during the search of the package, the sworn affidavit said. The postal service inspector obtained a search warrant for the package and found 890 grams, or 1.96 pounds, of ice methamphetamine.
Bond was arrested June 12 after the Decatur Police Department and the USPS set up a sting operation during delivery, the affidavit said. Bond was being held in the Macon County Jail on $100,000 bond and a Class X felony charge of trafficking between 400 and 900 grams of meth.
Garrett Karsten contributed to this story.
