Decatur man sentenced to 15 years in prison on attempted meth trafficking, drug possession charges

DECATUR — A 33-year-old man who prosecutors say had an unknown accomplice send him nearly two pounds of methamphetamine from Mexico using the U.S. Postal Service pleaded guilty to two separate drug charges in Macon County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Alvin Bond, of Decatur, was sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of attempted meth trafficking stemming from the 2019 arrest. He was sentenced to an additional four years after pleading guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver from a separate case 2017.

Bond took a plea as part of a deal negotiated by his attorney, Thomas Wheeler. Charges of possession and possession with intent to deliver of the same drugs were dropped in the agreement.

Sworn affidavits said Bond and an unknown accomplice used fake names to send a package with $89,000 worth of meth via priority mail.