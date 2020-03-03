Decatur man sentenced to 2 years in shooting death, says he acted in self-defense

DECATUR — Deonta M. Merriweather was sentenced to two years in prison Tuesday after apologizing in court to the family of the Decatur man he said he had to shoot to death to protect his own life.

Merriweather, 23, had used a legally owned weapon in the Oct. 25 killing of Ernest L. Wren Jr., whom both Merriweather and witnesses said was armed with his own handgun as the two men fought in the 900 block of North Van Dyke Street. Wren, shot multiple times, died at the scene.

Merriweather, who did not have a concealed carry permit, pleaded guilty to a single charge of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Rising to speak, he said he was not the heartless killer described in recent media interviews in which Wren’s family had asked why he wasn’t being tried for murder.

“First of all, I would like to send my condolences to the family of the victim,” he said. “That was never my intention,” he said of the killing. “It was just an unfortunate situation where I was protecting my life, that is what it came down to. I’ve seen the picture on the news and media ... that’s not what I am, I am far from that.”