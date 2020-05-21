Decatur man shoots victim inside his ex-girlfriend's residence, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur resident shot and injured a man inside his ex-girlfriend's residence Thursday morning in the 900 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers responded to shots fired at about 1:56 a.m. and pursued the suspect, 24, after more shots were heard in the area and he was seen jumping off the porch. He was taken into a custody and a firearm, later found to be reported stolen, was recovered, according to police.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, had at least one gunshot wound to the torso, police said. The latest information available to police Thursday morning found him to be stable, Copeland said.

The suspect was booked into Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of home invasion, attempted murder, possession and use of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and resisting an officer. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.

A check of jail records Thursday at 10:15 a.m. show no bail has been set.

This story will be updated.

