 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decatur man shot at Sunday outside his home, police say
0 comments

Decatur man shot at Sunday outside his home, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police say a 19-year-old Decatur man was shot at outside his home Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of South Maffit Street.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the victim was walking out of his house when suspects in a "small gold vehicle with a black front fender" shot at him multiple times. The 19-year-old wasn't struck by the gunfire, Copeland said. 

Police say six 9mm caliber casings and six .45 caliber casings were found in the roadway and the house had multiple bullet defects. According to Copeland, the victim said he didn't know why anyone would shoot at him.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How a court reporter uses a stenotype machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News