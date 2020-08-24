Decatur man shot at Sunday outside his home, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police say a 19-year-old Decatur man was shot at outside his home Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of South Maffit Street.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the victim was walking out of his house when suspects in a "small gold vehicle with a black front fender" shot at him multiple times. The 19-year-old wasn't struck by the gunfire, Copeland said.

Police say six 9mm caliber casings and six .45 caliber casings were found in the roadway and the house had multiple bullet defects. According to Copeland, the victim said he didn't know why anyone would shoot at him.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

