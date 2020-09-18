 Skip to main content
Decatur man shot in left foot
DECATUR — A Decatur resident was arrested Friday for shooting a man in the foot. 

Police in court documents said the incident happened at about 6 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East North Street.

A witness told police he saw a 47-year-old man shoot a 41-year-old man in the left foot and tell him to get "off my property or I'll kill you" before firing two more shots in the area, according to a sworn affidavit. The man was seen going into his home with a small nickel-plated handgun, police said.

The man was treated at Decatur Memorial Hospital but told police he was shot by a 16-year-old male near North Calhoun and East Main streets, the court documents said. 

The 47-year-old was booked into Macon County Jail early Friday on preliminary charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.

He has denied being involved or owning a firearm, police said. A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed the man was held on $50,000 bail, meaning $5,000 is required for release on bond. 

Macon County Circuit Clerk records show he has prior felony convictions. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

