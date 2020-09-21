 Skip to main content
Decatur man slammed woman's head into floor, police say
DECATUR — Preliminary criminal charges have been filed against a Decatur man who police say got violent with the mother of his child. 

The woman was picking up their son in the 1600 block of North 32nd Street on Aug. 26 when the man grabbed her head, "shoved her down and started pounding her head into the floor," police said in court documents. 

According to police, the woman hit her head on the floor more than a dozen times. The man, 27, also grabbed her by the wrist and slammed her into a kitchen sink several times, police said. 

He was booked into Macon County Jail Friday evening on a preliminary misdemeanor charge of domestic battery, which is subject to review by the State Attorney's Office. A check of jail records Monday afternoon showed he was held on $50,000 bail, meaning $5,000 is required for release on bond.

Macon County Circuit Clerk records show the man has a prior conviction for aggravated domestic battery. 

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

