Decatur man slaps girlfriend, damages her wig, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man is facing preliminary charges of domestic battery and criminal damage after he slapped his ex-girlfriend across the face and ripped her wig off in public, causing the blonde wig to be “damaged beyond repair,” according to police.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police quotes the 19-year-old woman as telling how she was attacked Thursday afternoon outside a house near the intersection of East Locust and North Charles streets. The woman would not reveal the exact location of the incident.

The woman said she walked onto the front porch of the undisclosed residence and was confronted by her ex-boyfriend who first slapped her and then tore the new $200 wig off of her head, where it had been glued in place.

“(She) stated that (the 20-year-old ex-boyfriend) is mad at her for breaking up with him and that is why he attacked her,” Officer Philip Ganley wrote in the affidavit.

The former boyfriend was arrested Friday and booked on preliminary charges of domestic battery and criminal damage. Macon County Jail records show he is free after posting $300 bond on bail set at $3,000. His bail conditions order him to stay away from his ex-girlfriend.