Decatur man slaps pregnant ex-girlfriend so hard he leaves imprint on her face, police say

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man was arrested after slapping his ex-girlfriend — seven months pregnant with his child — so hard he left the impression of his hand in the skin of her face.
A sworn affidavit said the 21-year-old woman was trying to flee from him at the time in her car but he pulled up in a pickup truck and boxed her in.
“(She) stated he came up to her car and pulled her from the vehicle by her hair,” said Officer Megan Welge, who signed the affidavit. “Once out of the vehicle, she stated he used his right hand to slap her across the left side of her face, causing immediate pain to the area.”
Welge said she later saw the injury for herself and photographed it. “...which showed the left side of her face very red with what appeared to be a palm print,” Welge added. “The print showed an injury that is consistent with an individual being struck in the left side of their face with great force.”
The incident happened just after 12 a.m. May 6 and police had the former boyfriend arrested and in custody by 1:05 a.m. He was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a pregnant victim, committing domestic battery while having a prior conviction for the same offense and vehicular invasion.
Macon County Jail records show he had been released from jail on the afternoon of May 6 after posting $5,000 bond on bail set at $50,000. His bail conditions forbid contact with the girlfriend, who told police she had dated him for three years before she ended their relationship a month ago.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
