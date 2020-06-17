Decatur man slashed his girlfriend with a knife and stole multiple items, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR— A Decatur man faces multiple preliminary charges after battering and cutting his girlfriend with a knife following a verbal argument, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Scott Flannery said the 34-year-old was arrested on a warrant Tuesday for hitting his girlfriend multiple times with a closed fist and slashing her arm with a knife. The incident took place around 8:51 a.m. on June 1 while the two were in a vehicle together in the 1800 block of East Cantrell Street, he said.

Flannery said the man then took her two cell phones, cigarettes and wallet and fled the area on foot. The sheriff's office said additional preliminary charges were added since the man was found to be in possession of cocaine and methamphetamine while being taken into custody.

He was booked into Macon County Jail on Tuesday evening on preliminary charges of armed robbery, domestic battery with a prior conviction, possession of methamphetamine greater than five grams and possession of a controlled substance.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office. He remains in custody pending a bond hearing.

