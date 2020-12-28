Decatur man sprays fight rival's house with gunfire, police allege

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man who got into a fight at a bar sought revenge on his opponent by spraying the man’s house with gunfire.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the house was shot-up on Sept. 4 and officers found and arrested the 29-year-old alleged gunman Thursday afternoon at an address in the 600 block of West Forest Avenue.
The affidavit said the homeowner told police he had known the gunman “for many years” when he got into a fight with him for unspecified reasons at a Decatur bar. The homeowner then left for home in the 2000 block of North Edward Street and, 30 minutes later, had seen the gunman’s sport utility vehicle drive past his home before making a U-turn and heading back.
“(The homeowner) advised he then observed (the gunman) lean out the passenger side of the SUV and begin firing a pistol towards his residence,” said Detective Tim Wittmer in the affidavit.
“He advised the SUV turned eastbound on (West Harrison Avenue) and the gun shots continued as the SUV went out of sight.”
Wittmer said the house was riddled with 15 bullet holes and police later recovered 19 spent 9mm shell casings from the street.
The alleged gunman was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Wittmer said the man was also on parole at the time of the shooting and he was further charged with violation of that parole. A check of court records revealed he had been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison in 2019 after violating probation on a previous domestic battery conviction.
A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed that he remained in custody with bail set at $250,000, meaning he must post $25,000 to be released.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
