Decatur man stabbed sister's ex-boyfriend, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A Decatur resident who police say stabbed a man in the head and chest was released on bond Monday.

Police in court documents said the 20-year-old suspect was contacted by his sister after her ex-boyfriend wouldn't leave an apartment in the 800 block of West Wood Street on Friday evening.

Police said the suspect hit the victim in the face. The man was also hit with closed fists in the chest and head by his ex-girlfriend and the suspect's girlfriend, police said.

The 20-year-old took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the victim on the left side of his chest and head, documents said. Police reported the victim to have a laceration on his left rib cage and temple, along with scratches on his body, arms and hands.

The suspect was booked into Macon County Jail Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Jail records also showed the man's sister, 26 from Warrensburg, was arrested and booked Saturday morning on preliminary charges of domestic battery and mob action. She'd been released on $500 bond, setting initial bail at $5,000.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.