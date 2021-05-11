Decatur man strangled girlfriend and tried to stuff her inside plastic tote, police report

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur woman was strangled by her boyfriend to the point where she “urinated herself and saw stars” before the man tried to stuff the screaming woman into a plastic tote in the yard of her home.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 42-year-old girlfriend was attacked the evening of May 5 after getting into an argument “over an extension cord in the backyard.”

The girlfriend, who described being in an on-and-off relationship with her boyfriend for two years, said the violence began with him pushing her around the house and then onto a couch.

“(She) stated (he) grabbed and squeezed the front of her neck with one hand while she was on the couch,” said Officer Kristina Kemnitz, who signed the affidavit. “She advised it was difficult for her to breathe and he held his grip until she urinated herself and ‘saw stars.’”

The boyfriend was then described as having left the house in the 1900 block of East Prairie Avenue but he returned after an hour and the argument continued. “(She) stated he pushed her backwards into a plastic tote in the driveway behind the house and tried to shut the lid on her,” Kemnitz added.