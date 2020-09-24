Decatur man strangled, threatened to kill woman, police say

DECATUR — Authorities say a Decatur man strangled a female acquaintance and made multiple threats to her life if she called the police.
Court documents say the 32-year-old man placed his hands around the woman's throat during an argument on the morning of Aug. 19 in the 1000 block of East Wood Street, and "strangled her to the point that she almost passed out."
The man then took her cell phone and wouldn't let the woman leave the room, saying he'd kill her if she tried to leave or contact police, documents say.
Police say that after the woman was able to get free, an unknown friend of the suspect tried to help her. The suspect ended up chasing and pushing her down in the front driveway, straddled her and began to strangle her again while making additional threats to kill her.
A sworn affidavit reported the woman's injuries consisted of bruising to her neck and arm.
The man was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail early Thursday morning on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint and interfering with domestic battery. A check of jail records Thursday afternoon showed he was held on $50,000 bail, meaning $5,000 is required for release.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.
