Decatur man strangles, drags girlfriend by hair, police say

DECATUR— Police say a Decatur man faces preliminary charges for battering and strangling his girlfriend Saturday evening at their residence in the 1700 block of East Lawrence Street.
Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the 28-year-old man got into an argument with the woman around 10:15 p.m. because "she had talked to one of his friends."
Copeland said this prompted him to grab her neck and start strangling her, then pulled her off the bed by her legs, got on top of her and strangled her by the neck once more. The man then grabbed the victim by her hair and dragged her around the bedroom, according to police.
Copeland said she was able to get away and flee the residence. The suspect wasn't at the residence when officers arrived and a persons wanted was issued for his arrest. Around 11:52 p.m. Sunday, he was arrested in the 1700 block of East Locust Street after being involved in a domestic dispute with a family member.
He was booked into the Macon County Jail on Monday morning on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery (strangulation), unlawful restraint and domestic battery with a prior conviction. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.
A check of jail records Tuesday morning showed he remains held with no set bond. According to Macon County Circuit Clerk records, the man has a prior domestic battery conviction.
