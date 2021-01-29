Decatur man strikes girlfriend with elbows, fist after she wouldn't bring him his 'vape,' police say

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man struck his girlfriend with his elbows and fist after she wouldn't retrieve his "vape."

Court documents say the 30-year-old, while in an intoxicated state, battered the woman a little before 4 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Prairie Avenue. After demanding she retrieve his "vape" and her refusing to do so, he began yelling at her, according to the documents.

A sworn affidavit said the 30-year-old became violent after he snatched the woman's phone from her hands and, as she tried to get it back, began sending multiple elbow blows to her head. When she turned away, the man sent a fisted punch at his girlfriend's face, the affidavit says.

Police reported in the affidavit the left side of the woman's face was bruised and swollen, along with a minor bleeding scrape "along her cheek in line with the bruising."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The man was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Thursday afternoon on a preliminary charge of domestic battery, which is subject to review by the state's attorney's office. A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed he was held on $20,000 bail, meaning $2,000 is required for release on bond.