Decatur man suffers multiple gunshot wounds

DECATUR — Decatur police responded to a report of shots fired early Wednesday morning to find a man suffering from numerous gunshot wounds.

The incident, which occurred in the the backyard of a residence in the 1900 block of North Monroe Street, is still under investigation.

According to a Decatur Police Department news release, officers arrived and immediately began providing medical assistance to a 50-year-old Decatur man, whose wounds included one to his thigh that had resulted in severe bleeding, until emergency medical service providers arrived.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where police say he is in serious condition and undergoing surgery.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Detectives Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.