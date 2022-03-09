 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Decatur man suffers multiple gunshot wounds

  • 0

DECATUR — Decatur police responded to a report of shots fired early Wednesday morning to find a man suffering from numerous gunshot wounds.

The incident, which occurred in the the backyard of a residence in the 1900 block of North Monroe Street, is still under investigation.

According to a Decatur Police Department news release, officers arrived and immediately began providing medical assistance to a 50-year-old Decatur man, whose wounds included one to his thigh that had resulted in severe bleeding, until emergency medical service providers arrived. 

Decatur's St. Patrick's Day parade rescheduled for Sunday

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where police say he is in serious condition and undergoing surgery. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Detectives Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

EU announces plan to slash Russian gas imports this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News