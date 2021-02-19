Decatur man taken into custody after trying to run twice from Thursday traffic stop

DECATUR— Police say a Decatur man tried to flee from police twice during a Thursday afternoon traffic stop in the 1200 block of North 21st Street.

Court documents say the 25-year-old attempted to run from police officers on foot during a traffic stop around 3:22 p.m. Documents said the suspect was asked to step out of the vehicle after officers smelled raw cannabis coming from inside.

One officer shot the 25-year-old in the back with a taser, causing him to fall, according to a sworn affidavit. Police say the suspect pushed himself back up and tried to run once more as officers attempted to get his hands behind his back.

An affidavit says the 25-year-old was eventually placed into custody with the help of additional officers. While on the ground following the first attempt at fleeing, police located a Glock handgun lying next to the man, documents say.

Police searching the vehicle found a freezer seal bag inside containing approximately 187 grams of cannabis, along with two plastic bags containing 24.3 and 7.4 grams of cannabis, respectively, and digital scale, according to the affidavit.

A total of $3,768 in U.S. cash was found in the man's front pocket, police say.

