Decatur man taken into custody after trying to run twice from Thursday traffic stop

DECATUR— Police say a Decatur man tried to flee from police twice during a Thursday afternoon traffic stop in the 1200 block of North 21st Street.
Court documents say the 25-year-old attempted to run from police officers on foot during a traffic stop around 3:22 p.m. Documents said the suspect was asked to step out of the vehicle after officers smelled raw cannabis coming from inside.
One officer shot the 25-year-old in the back with a taser, causing him to fall, according to a sworn affidavit. Police say the suspect pushed himself back up and tried to run once more as officers attempted to get his hands behind his back.
An affidavit says the 25-year-old was eventually placed into custody with the help of additional officers. While on the ground following the first attempt at fleeing, police located a Glock handgun lying next to the man, documents say.
Police searching the vehicle found a freezer seal bag inside containing approximately 187 grams of cannabis, along with two plastic bags containing 24.3 and 7.4 grams of cannabis, respectively, and digital scale, according to the affidavit.
A total of $3,768 in U.S. cash was found in the man's front pocket, police say.
The suspect later told police he'd bought the firearm for $1,000 a couple days ago and "had the gun for protection," but denied knowing about the discovered cannabis, police wrote in a sworn affidavit.
He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Thursday evening on preliminary charges of resisting an officer, armed violence, armed habitual criminal and violation of parole. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.
A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed the man was held on $100,000 bail, meaning $10,000 is required to bond out.
Records kept by the Macon County Circuit Clerk's Office shows the 25-year-old to have prior felony convictions. Court documents said he's on parole through the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten