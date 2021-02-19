 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decatur man taken into custody after trying to run twice from Thursday traffic stop
0 comments
top story

Decatur man taken into custody after trying to run twice from Thursday traffic stop

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— Police say a Decatur man tried to flee from police twice during a Thursday afternoon traffic stop in the 1200 block of North 21st Street. 

Court documents say the 25-year-old attempted to run from police officers on foot during a traffic stop around 3:22 p.m. Documents said the suspect was asked to step out of the vehicle after officers smelled raw cannabis coming from inside.

One officer shot the 25-year-old in the back with a taser, causing him to fall, according to a sworn affidavit. Police say the suspect pushed himself back up and tried to run once more as officers attempted to get his hands behind his back. 

Decatur man arrested in connection to homicide of JB North store owner

An affidavit says the 25-year-old was eventually placed into custody with the help of additional officers. While on the ground following the first attempt at fleeing, police located a Glock handgun lying next to the man, documents say.

Police searching the vehicle found a freezer seal bag inside containing approximately 187 grams of cannabis, along with two plastic bags containing 24.3 and 7.4 grams of cannabis, respectively, and digital scale, according to the affidavit. 

A total of $3,768 in U.S. cash was found in the man's front pocket, police say.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The suspect later told police he'd bought the firearm for $1,000 a couple days ago and "had the gun for protection," but denied knowing about the discovered cannabis, police wrote in a sworn affidavit.

He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Thursday evening on preliminary charges of resisting an officer, armed violence, armed habitual criminal and violation of parole. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office. 

A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed the man was held on $100,000 bail, meaning $10,000 is required to bond out. 

Records kept by the Macon County Circuit Clerk's Office shows the 25-year-old to have prior felony convictions. Court documents said he's on parole through the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon chief urges reduction in Taliban violence

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News