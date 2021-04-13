 Skip to main content
Decatur man takes plea deal and gets 5 year prison sentence for burglary
Decatur man takes plea deal and gets 5 year prison sentence for burglary

DECATUR — Chancellor C. Embry took a plea deal in Macon County Circuit Court and was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of residential burglary.

The deal, negotiated by his defense attorney Jacqueline Hollis-George, saw prosecutors agree to drop charges against the 19-year-old Decatur man of attempted armed robbery and armed home invasion.

Sworn Decatur police affidavits had accused Embry of smashing his way into the home of a terrified 64-year-old woman around 3 a.m. Sept. 5. Embry was described as pointing a gun at the woman demanding to know where her purse was while an accomplice searched the home, stealing anything he thought was of value.

Commenting on the case Tuesday after the sentencing hearing Monday, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said there were some “serious evidentiary issues” in the attempted armed robbery charge. He would not specify what they were, but said such issues left the prosecution facing doubts over “whether we would be able to secure a conviction.”

Rueter said the home invasion charge was on firmer ground but he had taken note of the emotional impact the case had on the victim, who was left traumatized by her ordeal. Rueter said a plea deal with significant prison time on the burglary charge saved the victim from “having to go through the trial experience.”

Embry, who was sentenced by Judge Jeffrey Geisler, was given credit against his prison time for the months from Sept. 14 to April 11 he spent in custody in the Macon County Jail.

Embry

Embry. 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

