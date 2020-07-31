Decatur man that threw a TV at his sleeping girlfriend arrested, police say

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man hurled a 32-inch flat screen television at his girlfriend and then continued battering her and destroying valuable items in her home.
Court documents say the 31-year-old man entered the woman's home in the 3000 block of Southern Hills Drive around 1:40 a.m. on June 13, threw the television at her while she was sleeping and began dragging her across the carpet.
According to police, the man then destroyed 42-inch television, cut slashes in a leather sectional couch and broke the woman's cellphone as she attempted to call for help.
A written affidavit of the incident says the 22-year-old woman's injuries included "carpet burn" abrasions to her left elbow and right knee and a laceration to her buttocks.
The man was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Thursday afternoon on preliminary charges of domestic battery, criminal damage to property over $500 and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. The charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed the man remains held on $20,000 bond, meaning $2,000 is required for release.
