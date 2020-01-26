Decatur man thought he was meeting woman and got robbed instead, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur man who thought he was about to meet a woman he had been chatting with online was instead confronted by a male suspect and robbed at gunpoint Saturday night, according to police.

Sgt. Brandon Rolfs with Decatur Police said the robbery happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue. The robber got away with a small quantity of cash and a cellphone before fleeing on foot; the 31-year-old victim was not reported as being injured.

“He had been having a dialogue with a female subject online and believed he would be meeting up with this person,” Rolfs said. “Instead a male subject came out from in between landscaping and apartment buildings and robbed him at gunpoint. It’s not indicated in the reports why he was planning to meet with this woman.”

The suspect is described as black, in his early 20s, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 160 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled tight around his face and black pants.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

