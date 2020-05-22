Decatur man threatened a woman and her son, 8, with a knife, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man entered a woman's apartment Thursday afternoon demanding two TVs and threatened to kill her with a knife.

Court documents say the 26-year-old man entered the 400 block of West Decatur Street apartment through the front storm door without permission, held a steak knife at his side and told the woman give him two TVs that were previously put there by his boyfriend.

According to police, the woman's 8-year-old son was present. In an affidavit, police wrote that the suspect threatened he would "burn the apartment to the ground and stab him and his mother."

The invader was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Thursday evening on a preliminary charge of home invasion, subject to review by the state attorney's office. A check of jail records Friday afternoon show he's held on $100,000 bail, requiring $10,000 for release.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.