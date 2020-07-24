Decatur man threatened woman with brick after stealing her lawnmower, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man threatened a woman with a brick after a stealing a lawn mower from her home Thursday evening in the 1400 block of East Buena Vista Avenue.

Court documents say the 47-year-old man around 9 p.m. entered the woman's garage and left pulling her lawn mower. Documents say he ended up leaving the lawn mower behind after being confronted by the woman,

According to police, she pursued the man maintaining about 10-15 feet between their vehicles until reaching Road 3, just south of Lake Shore Drive, where he threatened her with a large brick. In a written affidavit, an arresting officer wrote that the suspect raised it over his head "as if he were going to throw it at her."

Police say the woman doesn't know the suspect.

He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Friday afternoon on preliminary charges of burglary and aggravated assault in a public place. A check of jail records Friday evening showed he was held on $25,000 bail, meaning $2,500 is required for release.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.

