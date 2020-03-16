You are the owner of this article.
Decatur man threatens to kill officers as he resists arrest, police say
DECATUR — A 23-year-old Decatur man who spat on police officers, threatened to kill them and violently resisted arrest is now facing multiple preliminary charges, a sworn affidavit said.

The man was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Monday after police responded to reports of a fight in progress in the 2100 block of East Wood Street. Writing in the affidavit, Officer Brent Morey said he saw the man emerging from a business and recognized him as someone wanted on outstanding warrants.

Morey said the man immediately began “to shed his clothing and begin to threaten to batter me.”

Morey said the man was taken into custody and handcuffed while threatening to punch officers and then was “taken to the ground” after spitting in Morey’s face, screaming threats and trying to pull away.

Later, as police fought to bundle the man into a squad car, he lashed out with a kick that Morey said caught him in the knee. Another officer suffered multiple abrasions to both forearms during the struggle which ended with police forcing the squad door shut while the man tried to force it back open with his legs.

“(He) made numerous statements that he would batter and kill officers,” said Morey. “These statements were recorded via an in-car camera system.”

The man was booked on charges of aggravated battery to police, aggravated resisting/obstructing a peace officer and threatening a public official; all preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

A check of the Macon County Jail showed the man remained in custody Monday night in lieu of bail set at $45,000, which means he must post $4,500 to bond out.

