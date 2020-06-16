You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Decatur man under arrest for battery repeatedly spits in officer's face, police say
0 comments

Decatur man under arrest for battery repeatedly spits in officer's face, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police said a live-in boyfriend who shoved his girlfriend’s face into a bedroom door had to be physically overpowered Monday afternoon after he refused to stop spitting in the face of a female police officer who came to arrest him.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 39-year-old handcuffed man first tried pulling away from the officer and a male colleague as they were escorting him to a waiting squad car in the 1100 block of West Cottage Hill Avenue.

“(He) then turned to DPD Officer (Sarah) Heatherton, who was in full DPD uniform, and spit on her face,” wrote fellow Officer Zach Wakeland in the affidavit.

“He was given several verbal commands to stop pulling and spitting by both Officer Heatherton and Officer Wakeland. He disobeyed verbal commands and continued spitting on Officer Heatherton.”

Wakeland said the officers finally managed to turn the man’s head away to stop the spitting assault but said he then dropped down using his weight to try and break the officers’ control of his arms.

“To prevent a lengthy physical altercation, he was taken down to the street with a leg sweep and taken back under control,” Wakeland added. He said Heatherton sustained a 2-inch superficial laceration to her right arm during the struggle while Wakeland suffered a “scrape” to his left hand during the arrest.

The man’s 41-year-old girlfriend said he had been living with her for eight months and she was attacked after he became violent during an argument in their home. Her story of being shoved into the door was corroborated by her 17-year-old daughter, who told police she witnessed the battery.

Wakeland said police photographed the woman’s face, which showed swelling consistent with her version of events.

The boyfriend was jailed on preliminary charges of committing domestic battery while having a prior domestic battery conviction. He was also charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer and aggravated resisting, resulting in injury, and charged with violating parole. Macon County Jail records showed he remained in custody Tuesday with bail set at $50,000, which means he must post $5,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How a court reporter uses a stenotype machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News