Decatur man under arrest for battery repeatedly spits in officer's face, police say

DECATUR — Police said a live-in boyfriend who shoved his girlfriend’s face into a bedroom door had to be physically overpowered Monday afternoon after he refused to stop spitting in the face of a female police officer who came to arrest him.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 39-year-old handcuffed man first tried pulling away from the officer and a male colleague as they were escorting him to a waiting squad car in the 1100 block of West Cottage Hill Avenue.

“(He) then turned to DPD Officer (Sarah) Heatherton, who was in full DPD uniform, and spit on her face,” wrote fellow Officer Zach Wakeland in the affidavit.

“He was given several verbal commands to stop pulling and spitting by both Officer Heatherton and Officer Wakeland. He disobeyed verbal commands and continued spitting on Officer Heatherton.”

Wakeland said the officers finally managed to turn the man’s head away to stop the spitting assault but said he then dropped down using his weight to try and break the officers’ control of his arms.