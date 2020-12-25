 Skip to main content
Decatur man, upset over phone call, badly injures woman, police allege
Decatur man, upset over phone call, badly injures woman, police allege

DECATUR — A Decatur man who got upset listening to a woman he’s been intimate with talking loud on the phone and complaining about him to her friend, punched the woman so hard she needed hospital treatment, police report.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 30-year-old woman went to the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital where two staples were required to close a 2-inch-long laceration in her scalp. She also had bruising around her left eye and complained that the alleged assailant, who lives with her and has been in a romantic relationship with her but is not dating her currently, had hit her repeatedly.

The affidavit said the man was found and arrested Tuesday afternoon but the battery occurred at 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 16 at the woman’s home.

“(She) and (him) became involved in a verbal argument due to her ‘talking too loud’ on the phone, and then she was complaining about him to her friend,” said Officer Stephanie Vail in the affidavit.

“(She) stated he punched her several times in the face and head in the living room of the residence.”

The woman’s friend on the other end of the line was interviewed by police and said she heard the man threatening the victim by saying “something similar to ‘I’m going to beat your (expletive)’”, according to Vail.

The man, who said he had spoken to the victim for a year on Facebook Messenger before meeting and “becoming intimate” with her a month ago, agreed there had been an argument centered on her making derogatory remarks about him. But he denied striking her and said she had left and he had gone to bed.

He told police the woman had returned later and told him she had been injured in a car crash. “(He) stated she told him she had to get staples in her head and ‘something’ about her eye,” Vail reported. “He denied ever becoming physical with her or causing her any injuries.”

But Vail said the woman’s wounds were consistent with her version of events and the man was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated battery involving great bodily harm and domestic battery causing bodily harm. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

A check of Macon County Jail records show the man is free on bail of $15,000, having posted $1,500 bond. Prosecutors had wanted bail set at $30,000. His bail conditions forbid any contact with the woman.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

