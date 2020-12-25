Decatur man, upset over phone call, badly injures woman, police allege

DECATUR — A Decatur man who got upset listening to a woman he’s been intimate with talking loud on the phone and complaining about him to her friend, punched the woman so hard she needed hospital treatment, police report.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 30-year-old woman went to the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital where two staples were required to close a 2-inch-long laceration in her scalp. She also had bruising around her left eye and complained that the alleged assailant, who lives with her and has been in a romantic relationship with her but is not dating her currently, had hit her repeatedly.

The affidavit said the man was found and arrested Tuesday afternoon but the battery occurred at 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 16 at the woman’s home.

“(She) and (him) became involved in a verbal argument due to her ‘talking too loud’ on the phone, and then she was complaining about him to her friend,” said Officer Stephanie Vail in the affidavit.

“(She) stated he punched her several times in the face and head in the living room of the residence.”

