Decatur man uses internet to track down stolen Louboutin shoes, police say

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man turned internet gumshoe to catch a suspect after two pairs of designer shoes — valued at more than $4,500 — were stolen from him.

The theft happened Oct. 7 and police, with the shoe owner’s help, had soon identified the person in possession of the shoes. The 25-year-old man was finally found and arrested Monday on a preliminary charge of possession of stolen property; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the Christian Louboutin brand shoes, one pair valued at $3,400, the other at $1,200, were taken from the owner’s car. He quickly searched the web trying to locate them and got lucky when he found them offered for sale on an app called LetGo.

Writing in the affidavit, police officer Tyler Nottingham said the owner said the shoes were being sold by a seller with the profile name of “Gmoney Newjack” and the owner then found that seller’s Facebook page.

The 38-year-old owner told Nottingham that he got his 50-year-old girlfriend to pose as a customer for the shoes and set up a buy with the man, meeting in a store parking lot in the 1100 block of W. Grand Avenue, the affidavit said.