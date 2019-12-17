You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Decatur man uses internet to track down stolen Louboutin shoes, police say
0 comments
top story

Decatur man uses internet to track down stolen Louboutin shoes, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man turned internet gumshoe to catch a suspect after two pairs of designer shoes — valued at more than $4,500 — were stolen from him.

The theft happened Oct. 7 and police, with the shoe owner’s help, had soon identified the person in possession of the shoes. The 25-year-old man was finally found and arrested Monday on a preliminary charge of possession of stolen property; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the Christian Louboutin brand shoes, one pair valued at $3,400, the other at $1,200, were taken from the owner’s car. He quickly searched the web trying to locate them and got lucky when he found them offered for sale on an app called LetGo.

Writing in the affidavit, police officer Tyler Nottingham said the owner said the shoes were being sold by a seller with the profile name of “Gmoney Newjack” and the owner then found that seller’s Facebook page.

The 38-year-old owner told Nottingham that he got his 50-year-old girlfriend to pose as a customer for the shoes and set up a buy with the man, meeting in a store parking lot in the 1100 block of W. Grand Avenue, the affidavit said.

“(The girlfriend) was given one of each of the shoes to look at,” said Nottingham. “(The owner) advised he then arrived during the middle of the transaction to confront the seller about the stolen property. At this time the seller immediately left in the vehicle he arrived in, leaving one of each of the shoes in (the girlfriend’s) possession, and struck her vehicle with his own as he fled the parking lot.”

Nottingham said the woman was able to match the seller with a picture on the Facebook page and the owner learned his name, later confirmed by police inquiries.

Macon County Jail records showed the suspect remained in custody Tuesday night in lieu of posting bail set at $7,500; prosecutors had asked for $10,000.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News