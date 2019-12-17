Decatur man uses internet to track down stolen Louboutin shoes, police say

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man turned internet gumshoe to catch a suspect after two pairs of designer shoes — valued at more than $4,500 — were stolen from him.
The theft happened Oct. 7 and police, with the shoe owner’s help, had soon identified the person in possession of the shoes. The 25-year-old man was finally found and arrested Monday on a preliminary charge of possession of stolen property; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the Christian Louboutin brand shoes, one pair valued at $3,400, the other at $1,200, were taken from the owner’s car. He quickly searched the web trying to locate them and got lucky when he found them offered for sale on an app called LetGo.
Writing in the affidavit, police officer Tyler Nottingham said the owner said the shoes were being sold by a seller with the profile name of “Gmoney Newjack” and the owner then found that seller’s Facebook page.
You have free articles remaining.
The 38-year-old owner told Nottingham that he got his 50-year-old girlfriend to pose as a customer for the shoes and set up a buy with the man, meeting in a store parking lot in the 1100 block of W. Grand Avenue, the affidavit said.
“(The girlfriend) was given one of each of the shoes to look at,” said Nottingham. “(The owner) advised he then arrived during the middle of the transaction to confront the seller about the stolen property. At this time the seller immediately left in the vehicle he arrived in, leaving one of each of the shoes in (the girlfriend’s) possession, and struck her vehicle with his own as he fled the parking lot.”
Nottingham said the woman was able to match the seller with a picture on the Facebook page and the owner learned his name, later confirmed by police inquiries.
Macon County Jail records showed the suspect remained in custody Tuesday night in lieu of posting bail set at $7,500; prosecutors had asked for $10,000.
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Avery Drake
Marcius V. Ferguson
Cory J. Marquis
Aaron K. Greer
Moses J. Ratliff
Santonio Byars Sr.
Robert N. Meola
Craig L. Owens
Jessica A. Logan
Zachary D. Batson
Levi J. Goodman
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid