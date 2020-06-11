Decatur man waives hearing, pleads not guilty to armed robbery charges

DECATUR — Anthony J. Dickey told a judge he was willing to waive a hearing to see whether there was probable cause to answer charges he held up and robbed a victim in a Decatur home at gunpoint, and then entered pleas of not guilty to two charges of armed robbery.
Dickey, 23, who appeared before Macon County Circuit Court Judge Phoebe Bowers Wednesday, also entered not guilty pleas to a charge of residential burglary and two unrelated counts of possession of illegal drugs.
Bowers assigned the case to the trial list of Judge Jeffrey Geisler and scheduled a pretrial hearing for July 2.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police accuses Dickey of being one of two armed and masked men who ambushed a 34-year-old man as he arrived home just before 3 a.m. on May 24 in the 3800 block of East Grand Avenue.
The affidavit said Dickey and his accomplice — who has not been found — rushed up to the victim with guns drawn and escorted him inside his home, where they made him lie face down on the floor.
“(The victim) said the men kept asking where the money was at,” said Detective Jason Danner, writing in the affidavit. “The victim advised he told them that he did not have any money and both men told him they were going to shoot him.”
The robbers then searched the house, even flipping a couch over, in a 15-minute-long ordeal for the victim that ended when they left with $800 cash and the victim’s cell phone and car keys, Danner said.
His affidavit also points out that a second victim, who claims he saw the robbers as they fled the crime scene, told police he was shot at by one of them. This 31-year-old witness also said he recognized one of the men in the vehicle as “Lil Dickey,” which Danner said detectives know is a nickname Dickey goes by. Danner said police examined the car the witness was driving and did find a bullet hole in it.
Dickey was identified from photographs by both victims and had been traced and arrested by police at 4:37 p.m. on the same day the robbery had taken place. He remains in custody at the Macon County Jail with bail set at $105,200, which means he must post $10,520 before he can bond out.
2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.