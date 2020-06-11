Decatur man waives hearing, pleads not guilty to armed robbery charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Anthony J. Dickey told a judge he was willing to waive a hearing to see whether there was probable cause to answer charges he held up and robbed a victim in a Decatur home at gunpoint, and then entered pleas of not guilty to two charges of armed robbery.

Dickey, 23, who appeared before Macon County Circuit Court Judge Phoebe Bowers Wednesday, also entered not guilty pleas to a charge of residential burglary and two unrelated counts of possession of illegal drugs.

Bowers assigned the case to the trial list of Judge Jeffrey Geisler and scheduled a pretrial hearing for July 2.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police accuses Dickey of being one of two armed and masked men who ambushed a 34-year-old man as he arrived home just before 3 a.m. on May 24 in the 3800 block of East Grand Avenue.

The affidavit said Dickey and his accomplice — who has not been found — rushed up to the victim with guns drawn and escorted him inside his home, where they made him lie face down on the floor.

“(The victim) said the men kept asking where the money was at,” said Detective Jason Danner, writing in the affidavit. “The victim advised he told them that he did not have any money and both men told him they were going to shoot him.”