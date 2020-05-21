Decatur man waves knife at gas station clerk after stealing items

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man stole items from a Circle K gas station and threatened a clerk with a knife when asked to return them.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the 36-year-old man stole two energy drinks and a bag of Cheetos Wednesday morning from the store in the 1000 block of West Eldorado Street.

The clerk followed him into the parking lot and said he needed to pay for the items or give them back; the suspect responded by "brandishing a knife," Copeland said.

The man was taken into custody and the knife was recovered by police, they said. The clerk was not injured.

